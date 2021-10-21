Harrisonburg couple is raising money to start a family

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg couple is moving forward with in vitro fertilization to start a family, which is something they were not sure would be possible.

“That has been my dream my whole life, to be a mom, and my husband wants to be a dad too,” Michaela Blosser said.

Michaela has cystic fibrosis and her husband Nevin is a carrier.

“A carrier is 1 in 30 people,” Michaela said. “Turns out he was, so we knew we had more limited options to start a family.”

The IVF process gives them a chance to have a baby without passing the genetic disease onto their child.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that affects lungs and the digestive system. Michaela was diagnosed when she was two days old.

“I do about an hour of treatments every morning and every night, so two hours of treatments that includes two aerosols that I breathe in and then a vest that shakes to break up the mucus in my lungs,” Michaela explained.

And with Nevin being a carrier of CF, there was a 50/50 chance their baby would inherit the disease.

“Some research and studies that show that sometimes kids with CF and their mom having CF, they can have a harder time,” Michaela said.

Recently, Michaela learned she could still carry a baby and genetic testing could be done with IVF.

“My lung function was about 45 percent. Right now, it’s 60 percent, so I would still be considered a high-risk pregnancy, but it’s a lot less of a risk,” Michaela said.

The Blossers have begun the process of IVF. They have sent off their DNA for the genetic test to be created.

“After that is done, which hopefully that’ll be done in December, then we can start with the egg retrieval process,” Michaela said.

But IVF is an expensive process costing anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000, so the Blossers are asking for support from the community.

They started a GoFundMe to help raise some of the money they need to start a family. So far, over $9,500 has been donated.

“It’s very validating, and it’s very heartwarming and people can see that we would be very good parents,” Michaela said.

But they say they’ll be moving forward with the process, no matter how much is raised.

“I need to be a mom, and my husband is a nurse, and he takes care of people... and would make a wonderful dad too,” Michaela said.

