Kindergartner finds meaning in hugging at Johnson Elementary School

Johnson Elementary School students hugging
Johnson Elementary School students hugging
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at an Charlottesville elementary school are ending the day with a big embrace from one of their own.

“It is something that they just started doing. They just do it every single day,” Johnson Elementary School Principal Summerlyn Thompson said. “It was so adorable and so sweet and so innocent and so kind.”

Kindergartener Shanon Wells has one more job to do before he leaves school for the day: He hugs his classmates before they step on the bus.

Shanon is known around the halls as the hugger in chief.

“We really do a good job of keeping our kids separated throughout the day, and so like this is that one time of day,” Thompson said.

Even though these students will see each other tomorrow, they’re holding on tight before departing for the day.

“I just think it just encapsulates the wonder and beauty of our kids and their spirit and the love that they have for each other, and we should all be more like they are,” Thompson said.

