Milder air to come after late-night front

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine this afternoon with a few more clouds as the day moves on. Warmer today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Very comfortable if you plan to be outdoors. It will be rather breezy at times through the day as our next cold front approaches from the west.

The cold front will arrive into the area late tonight into early Friday. There won’t be much moisture involved with this front, as it will be weakening when it moves through. Mainly this will just bring a few isolated showers overnight, but most activity will be contained to the Alleghenies and points westward. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. An isolated shower for the area but most stay dry.

FRIDAY: With a passing cold front very early in the day, we’ll see more cloud cover around the area for the day. We’ll actually start the morning with a fair amount of sunshine, but more clouds will build in throughout the afternoon. Still rather mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable day. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun today, which will keep temperatures down a bit for today. Still a mild day with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A pleasant Fall day to spend time outside. Overnight, the clouds will stick around, and we’ll cool off into the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Another cool morning with temperatures starting in the 40s. A bit more sunshine throughout the day, helping us warm up a touch more than yesterday. Highs today in the mid to upper 60s. A pleasant day for outside activities or just to enjoy the fresh Fall air. Overnight, cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s and a few spots near 50.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to begin the day. Cool and crisp for the morning as temperatures rise into the 50s early. Mostly cloudy and mild again today. Highs generally in the lower 60s. We will have another system moving in between Monday and Tuesday that will bring a few showers. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer. Mostly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue to provide updates on our next system, which could bring showers to the area today. Staying generally cloudy today with a few peeks of sun. Mild with highs in the lower 60s for much of the area. Mostly cloudy overnight and mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun for this morning. A cool start to the day with temperatures rising slowly in the 50s. Mild and mostly cloudy for the afternoon as highs will only reach the lower 60s once again.

