Sentara Healthcare updates community on COVID-19 vaccination policy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In August, Sentara announced its employee vaccination policy was updated to include a COVID-19 vaccine requirement with a deadline of October 18, 2021.

As of October 21, 2021, 94% percent of Sentara’s 29,000+ employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received an approved exemption. An additional 3% percent of employees have received their first dose and are progressing toward full vaccination.

The remaining 3% percent of employees have records that do not reflect a vaccination or an approved exemption, according to Sentara. This includes some employees on family or medical leave and have an extended deadline to become compliant with its policy when they return from leave.

Employees not in compliance with the vaccination policy will move forward with Sentara’s standard disciplinary process. An unvaccinated team member can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption to become in compliance.

Unvaccinated employees will wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE) consistent with CDC guidelines, Sentara’s release states.

“We are most appreciative of our team members who embraced the importance of this safety standard and received a COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption,” said Michael Gentry, Chief Operating Officer for Sentara Healthcare and the Sentara COVID-19 Task Force Executive Leader. “It is also critical that we reassure our community we are safely caring for you and your loved ones.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.