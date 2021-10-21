Update: JMU remains linked to Sun Belt Conference

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison continues to be linked to the Sun Belt Conference.

According to multiple national reports, JMU is expected to receive an invite to the FBS league. Southern Miss, Marshall, and Old Dominion are also expected to receive an invite, according to reports.

@SunBelt will invite James Madison, Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion as soon as next week CBS Sports has learned. Other outlets have reported next week. Differing timelines at this point. Not sure who reported first but @MattBrownCFB and @collegead were on it. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 22, 2021

What I reported @TheAthletic earlier this week remains the case.



The Sun Belt is targeting up to four additions in Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion and James Madison. The league feels confident, but has not yet secured commitments from all of them, per sources. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 22, 2021

Sources: Southern Miss has finalized an agreement to join the Sun Belt. The school officially accepted the Sun Belt’s offer today. Don’t expect an official announcement until next week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 22, 2021

WHSV reached out to JMU for response to the national reports. The following statement was provided to media members:

“We’ve stated previously that we genuinely believe James Madison University brings value to any conference, and we’re seeing that play out with the interest being expressed in our institution. Strategic vision and investment over a long period of time have put JMU in an attractive position as it relates to all aspects of the institution. Our process has been very thorough, and we will continue to respect that process of review as it relates to university and commonwealth protocol. Our focus remains on providing the ideal overall experience for our student-athletes.”

A formal announcement has not yet been made by the Sun Belt Conference or James Madison University. Stick with WHSV for updates to this developing story.

Original Story - Thursday, October 21

James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne met with members of the local media Thursday afternoon.

Bourne’s media availability came as part of JMU Basketball Media Day but he answered multiple questions in regards to James Madison and a potential move to the FBS and ongoing conference realignment in college sports.

“We’re very open-minded,” said Bourne. “We’re well aware this is a dynamic, changing environment and that every day brings something new. But we look at everything we do from an intentional and diligent standpoint and we are going to continue to do that. I am not going to get into individual conversations and what-if scenarios.”

#JMU AD Jeff Bourne says he’s very aware of the national landscape in regards to conference realignment.



However, he declined to talk about if #JMU has spoken with the Sun Belt or CUSA. pic.twitter.com/7dEHibbXes — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 21, 2021

On Wednesday, Pete Thamel with Yahoo! Sports reported that JMU is considered be a potential target for Conferences USA or the Sun Belt Conference, if the leagues decide to expand.

Sources: The Sun Belt is examining expansion. The league is considering adding up to four schools. Among those targeted are Southern Miss, Marshall, ODU and James Madison. Also, Conference USA is exploring additions. Those include Liberty and James Madison. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 20, 2021

Bourne declined to answer if JMU has had any conversations or received a formal invitation from either conference.

“I am not going to get into that right now,” said Bourne.

Here’s Bourne answering the question about specific whether or not #JMU has spoken with or had a visit from members of the Sun Belt or CUSA pic.twitter.com/SGzsxbJ5vj — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 21, 2021

James Madison is currently a member of the FCS and competing in the Colonial Athletic Association. Bourne was asked, if JMU does receive an invite from an FBS league, are the Dukes ready to make the jump to the highest level of college football?

“It’s difficult to answer that question,” said Bourne. “There’s so much out there and so much speculation about who’s in what leagues and where that might inevitably go.”

I asked #JMU AD Jeff Bourne today, if an invite were to come, is #JMU ready to make a move to the FBS?



His response: pic.twitter.com/hNaiYYV9Fm — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 21, 2021

Bourne added: “You do have to keep a critical eye toward that. One of the things we think about now is how long are people in the league that they are in, for now? You don’t have to look any further than what happened this week. A somewhat stable league just lost six members.”

Bourne is referring to Conference USA recently losing six programs (UAB, Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UTSA) to the American Athletic Conference. The AAC previously lost members Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati to the Big 12 Conference.

