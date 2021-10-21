Advertisement

UVA announces employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8

The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (FILE)
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says it is now requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, unless they have a “university-approved religious or medical exemption.”

In its announcement Thursday, October 21, UVA says, “employees will no longer be permitted to elect not to be vaccinated or to test as an alternative to vaccination. After Dec. 8, anyone who is not in compliance, either by being vaccinated or receiving a university-approved exemption, will be subject to disciplinary action consistent with the university’s policies, up to and including unpaid leave or termination.”

The university says roughly 95% of its employees are already fully vaccinated. It also provided timelines for getting vaccinated to meet the deadline:

  • Moderna vaccine - Get the first shot by Oct. 27 and second by Nov. 24.
  • Pfizer vaccine - Get the first shot by Nov. 3 and second by Nov. 24.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine - Get the shot by Nov. 24.

