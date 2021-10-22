Advertisement

Candidates gear up to get out the vote

The candidates for Virginia Governor employ different strategies as they strive to get out the...
The candidates for Virginia Governor employ different strategies as they strive to get out the vote.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night it was Kamala Harris sharing the stage with Terry McAuliffe.

“I want this man to be elected the next Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” she told the audience.

On Saturday, it will be former President Barack Obama. Sunday, musician Dave Matthews. And next Tuesday President Joe Biden.

“We know that this is a base race,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton, “and the higher the turnout certainly the more beneficial to the Democrats.”

Denton said visits by nationally-known Democrats reflect how close the race has become.

On the Republican side, Denton said Glenn Youngkin has a different calculation as he considers how to maximize his support.

“Right now, Youngkin does not need help,” Denton said. “He’s progressing very well on his own. And Trump would be a factor if he were to come and actually might activate the Democrats.”

Denton said high-profile visits can generate excitement and motivate more people to vote. It might be just be a small percentage, but in a close race he said that could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Michaela and Nevin Blosser
Harrisonburg couple is raising money to start a family
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
TikTok may be the culprit for a wide range of interesting "tics" taken on by children and...
Increase in reports of tic-like behaviors reported in children and teens connected to pandemic, experts say
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash

Latest News

Page County Sheriff's Office
Page County deputies participate in No Shave November
Mickelson returns to the Country Club of Virginia to defend his tittle.
Dominion Energy Charity Classic tees off with Phil Mickelson in Richmond
Evening Forecast 10-22-21
Evening Forecast 10-22-21
Fall Foliage 10-22-21
Fall Foliage 10-22-21