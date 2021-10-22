CSHD offering COVID-19 booster shots

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the recent approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccines, the Central Shenandoah Health District is scaling up clinic operations to meet demand for eligible individuals.

CSHD says it is offering booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines effective immediately.

For individuals who received either a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, a single booster is recommended at least six months after completion of their initial series for those populations who are 65 years of age and older, those living in long-term care facilities, and those 18 years of age and up who are at increased risk due to underlying medical conditions or where they work or live.

A single booster is recommended at least two months after completion of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines for those 18 years of age and up.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine to receive as their booster dose. People who received a single Johnson & Johnson primary dose can receive a J&J COVID-19 booster or mRNA COVID-19 booster (Moderna or Pfizer) dose at least 2 months after completing the primary dose.

People who received an mRNA primary series (Moderna or Pfizer) can receive the alternative mRNA COVID-19 booster or J&J COVID-19 booster dose at least 6 months after completing the primary series.

Once a booster dose is recommended for you, there is no rush to get your booster right away, CSHD officials say. The immune system’s protection after being vaccinated does not suddenly fall to low levels.

If you are fully vaccinated, you still have strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, including against the Delta variant. Individuals should consider options for booster doses and timing of administration based on personal risks and benefits. Consult your primary care provider for guidance.

CSHD is offering large-scale clinics for booster doses until demand lessens. With such substantial increase in who is eligible for a booster dose, appointments are preferred. You can make an appointment by visiting vase.vdh.virginia.gov. Additional assistance is available by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

All three vaccine types, including first, second, additional dose for immunocompromised, and booster doses, are available free of charge. Clinics offered by CHSD include:

Wednesdays, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds (October 27th, November 3rd)

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (Booster doses for eligible persons, first and second doses also available)

Thursdays, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the James Madison University Convocation Center (October 28th, November 4th)

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (Booster doses for eligible persons, first and second doses also available)

For more information about COVID-19 Boosters, check out the CDC guidance and the VDH guidance. VDH updates are pending.

