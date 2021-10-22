Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ LEGO set brings back warm childhood memories

The set has nearly 4,000 pieces and comes with five minifigures and is available Nov. 1 – just...
The set has nearly 4,000 pieces and comes with five minifigures and is available Nov. 1 – just in time for the holidays.(The LEGO Group)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Go ahead and let the nostalgia kick in this holiday season. LEGO is releasing a new “Home Alone” set based on the iconic McAllister’s house from the 1990 classic.

“Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special place in my heart. I can’t even imagine holidays without it,” said LEGO fan designer Alex Storozhuk in a press release. “This movie is very nostalgic and makes those warm childhood memories come up every time.”

Not only is this house so full of people it makes Kevin McAllister sick, but it’s also packed with the smallest details to recreate your favorite scene from the movie.

The set has nearly 4,000 pieces and comes with five minifigures and is available Nov. 1 – just in time for the holidays.

This set is split into an Advent Calendar-like 24 build bags to make it easier to build the house in sequence with the movie.

“Following the themes of the film, we wanted to make the experience as immersive as possible for fans of LEGO building and the movie,” said LEGO designer Antica Brancanov. “The step-by-step build which mirrors the movie, and the ability to open up the set and see inside lends itself well to hours of joyful focus this holiday season – just add a festive backdrop and a certain Christmas movie!”

So, as you watch Kevin battle the Wet Bandits on the screen, you can play along and create your own bevy of booby traps around your LEGO “Home Alone” set.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
Michaela and Nevin Blosser
Harrisonburg couple is raising money to start a family
Testing in Waynesboro (WHSV File)
The Valley should expect another COVID surge, hospital officials say
TikTok may be the culprit for a wide range of interesting "tics" taken on by children and...
Increase in reports of tic-like behaviors reported in children and teens connected to pandemic, experts say

Latest News

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a news conference...
Rain in California won’t be enough to ease severe drought
Officials say Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer.
Officials: Actor Alec Baldwin fired prop gun killing cinematographer
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
FILE — In this July 13, 1997 file photo Lorli von Trapp Campbell attends a mass honoring her...
Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies