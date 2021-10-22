JMU basketball media day held Thursday at AUBC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison basketball programs held a media day Thursday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Local media members had a chance to talk with coaches and players from the JMU men’s and women’s basketball teams and watch each squad conduct a practice on the main gym floor in the arena. WHSV will have preview stories on each program in the coming days and weeks.

The JMU women’s basketball team is scheduled to host Virginia to open the season on Tuesday, November 9. The JMU men’s basketball team is scheduled to host Carlow University, an NAIA program, to open the season on Wednesday, November 10.

