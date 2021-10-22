JMU Football Opponent Report: Delaware
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 7 James Madison football team is preparing to visit No. 23 Delaware in week eight of the 2021 season.
2021 Record: 3-3 Overall (2-2 CAA)
Head Coach: Danny Rocco (5th Season - 29-20 Overall)
Player to Watch: Dejoun Lee (Running Back) - 98 attempts, 562 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns (Reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year)
Last Meeting: JMU won, 20-6, in first round of 2018 FCS Playoffs
-Delaware is ranked No. 23 in STATS Perform FCS Top 25
-Delaware leads all-time series with JMU, 14-12. James Madison has won last four meetings
-Blue Hens are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position
