JMU Football Opponent Report: Delaware

The No. 7 James Madison football team is preparing to visit No. 23 Delaware in week eight of...
The No. 7 James Madison football team is preparing to visit No. 23 Delaware in week eight of the 2021 season. (Photo: Delaware Athletics)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 7 James Madison football team is preparing to visit No. 23 Delaware in week eight of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Delaware

2021 Record: 3-3 Overall (2-2 CAA)

Head Coach: Danny Rocco (5th Season - 29-20 Overall)

Player to Watch: Dejoun Lee (Running Back) - 98 attempts, 562 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns (Reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year)

Last Meeting: JMU won, 20-6, in first round of 2018 FCS Playoffs

-Delaware is ranked No. 23 in STATS Perform FCS Top 25

-Delaware leads all-time series with JMU, 14-12. James Madison has won last four meetings

-Blue Hens are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position

