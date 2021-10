HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a road win Thursday night.

The Dukes defeated College of Charleston, 3-2. Amanda Attanasi scored two goals for JMU in the victory. James Madison improves 6-8-1 overall (3-3-0 CAA).

JMU is scheduled to visit William & Mary for a 1 p.m. match Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.