Large crowds impacting nature in the Canaan Valley

(WHSV) - In the fall months, the Canaan Valley is buzzing. Located in Tucker County, West Virginia just west of our viewing area, beautiful fall colors attract many visitors.

Areas such as Dolly Sods and Blackwater Falls display jaw-dropping fall colors not seen anywhere else in the area when the leaf season hits its peak, typically in the beginning of October. These areas have been trending upward in popularity, perhaps too fast.

“Just the Valley in general since the pandemic ended or I guess the lockdown ended and people started getting back out it’s just been a constant increase as far as the amount of people up here,” said Justin Harris, former media director in the Canaan Valley.

Popular areas in the Canaan Valley during peak leaf season cause overcrowding. The Canaan Valley is not a large area, and nature takes a beating if it’s not meant for large crowds. With large crowds, more trash is left in popular hiking destinations. It also doesn’t help that there is a staffing shortage. “I know that almost every person out there is respectful of the environment because they wouldn’t be going there if they weren’t... but when you put a mass amount of people in a place like that, it definitely creates some sort of tension because you know everybody is trying to do different things,” said Harris.

Tourism is a great boost to the economy in the Canaan Valley but Harris said growth needs to be done at a slower pace in these smaller areas. “You’ve got a lot of people from the DC... Northern Virginia area coming in, you’ve got money coming in with the Virgin Hyperloop and all that, you’re seeing more restaurants pop up... these are all good things as long as they are done in moderation,” said Harris.

