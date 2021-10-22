Local health district prepares for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year olds

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public School leaders decided to postpone the Fall Resource Fair, which included a coat closet, food drive and COVID-19 vaccine drive, in order to align with the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds.

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) says it was planning to participate in the event, but it is expecting more information on childhood vaccinations in the coming days. Jordi Shelton, CSHD communications specialist, says they’re ready to expand vaccine clinics.

“That might mean that we need to expand education efforts within our community to help parents and families understand the vaccines are safe and effective, so they can make the most informed decision for themselves and their children,” Shelton said.

Vaccine rates for kids age 12-18 are low, below 50%, with many parents hesitating to vaccinate their kids. With that, Shelton says the education aspect will be important.

“We’re ready to not only scale up our clinics, but we’re also preparing for the education piece of this and helping families and parents make the decision for their children to get vaccinated,” Shelton said.

When the Fall Resource Fair is rescheduled, it will include a clothes closet and food drive. Shelton says any parents who need help before it’s rescheduled should reach out to a school counselor.

