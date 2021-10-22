Milder days ahead of another early-week system

FRIDAY: With a passing cold front very early in the day, plenty of sunshine early and temperatures in the 50s to start. More clouds will build in throughout the afternoon. Still rather mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable day.

For the evening, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rolling back in the 50s, so if you’re heading out to Friday night football, you may want to bring a blanket or light sweatshirt. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds today and temperatures slightly lower. Still a mild day with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A pleasant Fall day to spend time outside. Overnight, the clouds will stick around, and we’ll cool off into the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Another cool morning with temperatures starting in the 40s. A bit more sunshine throughout the day, helping us warm up more than yesterday. Highs today in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots right near 70. A pleasant day for outside activities or just to enjoy the fresh Fall air. Overnight, cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to begin the day. Cool and crisp for the morning as temperatures rise in the 50s early. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 60s with some areas right around 70 once again. We will have another system moving in between Monday and Tuesday that will bring our next round of showers. We’ll keep you updated on the exact timing as we get closer, but at this point most of the rain may be late Monday into Monday night with the earliest showers possibly moving in by late afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue to provide updates on our next system, which could still bring in a few showers mainly early for the day. At this point a washout is not expected but will still be monitoring this system. Staying generally cloudy today with a few peeks of sun later in the day. Mild with highs in the lower 60s for much of the area. Partly cloudy overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the morning. A cool start to the day with temperatures rising slowly in the 50s. A pleasant Fall day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the afternoon reaching into the low to mid 60s. Overnight, more clouds move in with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A good amount of cloud cover in the morning, and temperatures will slowly be rising in the 50s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon, but still a few peeks of sunshine. A cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

