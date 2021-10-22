New club in Shenandoah County Public Schools to host education carnival

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A new club for Shenandoah County students called the “Audacity Club” is hoping to create leaders in the community.

Their catchphrase is “We have the audacity to dream big and succeed.” The name “Audacity Club” comes from a quote by business executive Bill McDermott.

“It was a club designed to develop student leadership and to help students give back to the community that they serve. It gives them a platform to get involved with their school and get involved in their community,” Principal of Peter Muhlenberg Middle School Ryan Lingle said.

Thursday afternoon, students at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School were preparing candy bags for the club’s upcoming education carnival.

“I feel like it’s good to be able to help people in some way,” six-grade student Ellie Schlich said.

The education carnival is Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Village Apartments at 405 N. Water Street, Woodstock.

There will be several community organizations in attendance like the Woodstock police and fire departments.

You could win a free Thanksgiving turkey from the Woodstock Food Lion or other raffle prizes from the Woodstock Village Apartments.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.