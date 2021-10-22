Advertisement

Page County deputies participate in No Shave November

Page County Sheriff's Office
Page County Sheriff's Office(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office will be putting their razors aside for No Shave November.

Those who want to participate will have to donate $45, but it all goes to a good cause. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said the money raised will go to a local non-profit and help buy holiday gifts for kids in the community.

He adds it is also fun for the deputies.

“It’s something that all the men of the Page County Sheriff’s Office look forward to, especially during hunting season,” Cubbage said. “It’s kind of a morale booster for our employees.”

Cubbage said more than a dozen deputies are participating already.

Donations from the community are welcome, too.

