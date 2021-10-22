Advertisement

Three Maryland counties request to join West Virginia

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ) - Representatives from three counties in Maryland say they want join the state of West Virginia. They sent a letter to the Mountain State asking for consideration and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is in favor of it.

Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties are the three most western counties in the state of Maryland and all three currently border West Virginia. More than 250,000 people live in those three counties.

Governor Justice says he will get right to work on drafting up the necessary paperwork to honor this request and make it a reality.

“I will put this in the form of a resolution in the very next opportunity that we have to call our people back into special session and, absolutely, we will vote, without any question, to open our arms and welcome,” said Gov. Justice.

