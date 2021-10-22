Urgie’s Cheesesteaks throws out 200 pounds of onions in response to recall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A salmonella outbreak linked to onions has experts advising you to throw them out if you do not know where they are grown from.

Onions are a staple ingredient for many restaurants, like Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in Harrisonburg.

The owners there say they received a health alert about the recall a couple of days ago, and after checking with their food provider, they immediately had to throw out 200 pounds of onions.

“All the onions that we had in here, we got rid of. Salmonella is a very, very important thing, especially in the industry. And with everything going on, again, safety is paramount,” Owner and Manager, Tommy Urglavitch said.

To make up for the lack of onions, Urgie’s has been offering to put one of the additional toppings on the sandwich for free.

Those other veggies are a bit more expensive, so the cost of making the sandwich goes up.

Urglavitch says having to change things up isn’t anything new for them at this point.

“I think a year or two ago, this would have been a big, big deal for us, but restaurant owners and employees have just been adapting and overcoming everything that we’ve been thrown at us for the past 18, 19, 20 months now,” he said.

The increased cost comes as the restaurant has already been dealing with rising prices for ingredients due to shortages and inflation.

“Every week we find out different prices for different ingredients here. We’re constantly, constantly keeping up with the prices changes. Substitutions, this brand of chicken you don’t get right now, so you have to go with a secondary brand that’s $15 more a case,” Urglavitch said.

Urgie’s did have to stop the sale of onions Thursday night and Friday, but the owners say they are getting a fresh batch Friday evening, and you should be able to enjoy your cheesesteak with onions again by Friday night.

