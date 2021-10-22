Advertisement

UVA’s Courtney Duckworth running NYC Marathon for a cause

Courtney Duckworth training for New York City Marathon
Courtney Duckworth training for New York City Marathon(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Running a marathon is already difficult, but fourth-year University of Virginia Medic student Courtney Duckworth faces bigger challenges than trying to find that runner’s high.

“It’s almost like you are constantly your own science experiment,” she said.

Courtney found out she had Type 1 diabetes at the age of 10.

“It might take a little more planning,” she said. “It might take a little more strategizing, but with the right strategies anything is possible.”

That mentality has pushed Courtney to limits she didn’t’ even know were possible.

“The very first race I did was not for time at all,” she said. “I hadn’t even trained with a watch, and I realized that I was really close to qualifying for the Boston Marathon, so that became the new goal.”

Courtney is now well past the finish line of that goal: she ran her first Boston Marathon in 2015. Six years and many marathons later, she’s balancing her training along with clinicals as a medical student at UVA.

“The goal now is to run the New York City Marathon on behalf of Beyond Type 1, which is a nonprofit organization that works to increase research, comradery, and education for people with Type 1 diabetes,” Courtney said.

Running countless miles and studying endless hours, there’s one thing that keeps her going: “I really appreciated having role models when I was growing up with Type 1 and that really stuck with me and I always wanted to be that for someone else, and when I run these marathons or I work with patients I feel like I could be that inspiration to other people.”

In her partnership with Beyond Type 1, donations can be made in her name at this link.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Michaela and Nevin Blosser
Harrisonburg couple is raising money to start a family
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to Virginia school, stabs student in face during recess
TikTok may be the culprit for a wide range of interesting "tics" taken on by children and...
Increase in reports of tic-like behaviors reported in children and teens connected to pandemic, experts say
Testing in Waynesboro (WHSV File)
The Valley should expect another COVID surge, hospital officials say

Latest News

Page County Sheriff's Office
Page County deputies participate in No Shave November
The candidates for Virginia Governor employ different strategies as they strive to get out the...
Candidates gear up to get out the vote
Mickelson returns to the Country Club of Virginia to defend his tittle.
Dominion Energy Charity Classic tees off this weekend with Phil Mickelson
Evening Forecast 10-22-21
Evening Forecast 10-22-21
Fall Foliage 10-22-21
Fall Foliage 10-22-21