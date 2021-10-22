Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their Twitter account retweeted a partisan statement from Virginia Senator Amanda Chase.

In the tweet, Chase spoke of “snowflake Democrats.” Right above her name, you can see it was retweeted by the official account for the state department of elections.

They released a statement this afternoon saying that the retweet was immediately deleted as soon as it was discovered, and it was not authorized.

“Earlier today, the Virginia Department of Elections discovered that a Twitter message appeared to be re-tweeted by the Department’s social media account. It was immediately deleted as soon as it was discovered. The retweet was not authorized and we regret that it appeared to be approved by the agency. The Department is currently investigating the matter and has no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

The department is investigating how it happened.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.