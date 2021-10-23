Gameday Coverage: Johnson’s TD, Ratke’s FGs lead No. 7 JMU to win at No. 23 Delaware

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 7 James Madison football team defeated No. 23 Delaware, 22-10, Saturday in Newark, Delaware.

Ethan Ratke made a JMU-record five field goals in the victory while the Dukes’ defense limited the Blue Hens to 109 total yards and just 24 rushing yards. James Madison shut out Delaware in the second half.

JMU quarterback Cole Johnson made the play of the game with his legs, busting off a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give James Madison a 19-10 lead. Johnson finished with 53 rushing yards on six carries while completing 15-of-30 passes for 119 yards and an interception. Latrele Palmer led JMU in rushing with 74 yards on 19 carries while Percy Agyei-Obese logged 45 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey led JMU with nine tackles. Defensive lineman Bryce Carter logged a sack and two tackles for loss. Greg Ross and MJ Hampton each had an interception for the Dukes in the victory.

James Madison improves to 6-1 overall (4-1 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host Elon next Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

