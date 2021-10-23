Advertisement

The Havoc House holds ribbon cutting ceremony Friday

The business offers different activities like smashing objects or axe throwing.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Havoc House celebrated joining the local chamber of commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The Waynesboro business opened in 2020, but has continued to grow and offers different activities like smashing objects or axe throwing to let out some steam.

“We started with the mission of providing a place for an outlet for people, whether it’s mad or sad or whether you just want to have fun. We aim to provide the community with something to go out and do that is different,” co-owner Tyler Nuckoles said.

Nuckoles said one of their goals is to raise awareness for mental health.

“We want to leave a legacy. We want people to remember this business as something more than just a business. It’s more than a business model, it really is a mission,” Nuckoles said. “We want to raise awareness for mental health and do everything we can to involve everybody else in this community.”

You can visit The Havoc House Wednesdays through Sundays. All ages are welcome.

Local businesses are invited to do team building activities at the store on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple individuals have been arrested in the past several months for possession of child...
HPD makes arrests for child pornography
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
Michaela and Nevin Blosser
Harrisonburg couple is raising money to start a family
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium
Job fair in Staunton on Saturday to have 1,000+ job opportunities

Latest News

Longtime teacher and coach honored at Wilson Memorial High School
Longtime teacher and coach honored at Wilson Memorial High School
Page County Sheriff's Office
Page County deputies participate in No Shave November
The candidates for Virginia Governor employ different strategies as they strive to get out the...
Candidates gear up to get out the vote
Mickelson returns to the Country Club of Virginia to defend his tittle.
Dominion Energy Charity Classic tees off with Phil Mickelson in Richmond