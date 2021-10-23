The Havoc House holds ribbon cutting ceremony Friday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Havoc House celebrated joining the local chamber of commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The Waynesboro business opened in 2020, but has continued to grow and offers different activities like smashing objects or axe throwing to let out some steam.

“We started with the mission of providing a place for an outlet for people, whether it’s mad or sad or whether you just want to have fun. We aim to provide the community with something to go out and do that is different,” co-owner Tyler Nuckoles said.

Nuckoles said one of their goals is to raise awareness for mental health.

“We want to leave a legacy. We want people to remember this business as something more than just a business. It’s more than a business model, it really is a mission,” Nuckoles said. “We want to raise awareness for mental health and do everything we can to involve everybody else in this community.”

You can visit The Havoc House Wednesdays through Sundays. All ages are welcome.

Local businesses are invited to do team building activities at the store on Mondays and Tuesdays.

