Advertisement

US military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike

In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at...
In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at Omayyid Square in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, killing 13 people and wounding three others, state TV reported.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida’s “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.” He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”

The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple individuals have been arrested in the past several months for possession of child...
HPD makes arrests for child pornography
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
Michaela and Nevin Blosser
Harrisonburg couple is raising money to start a family
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium
Job fair in Staunton on Saturday to have 1,000+ job opportunities

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting
The Havoc House
The Havoc House holds ribbon cutting ceremony Friday
Longtime teacher and coach honored at Wilson Memorial High School
Longtime teacher and coach honored at Wilson Memorial High School
Negotiations on President Biden's social safety net plan are moving forward
Negotiations on President Biden's social safety net plan are moving forward