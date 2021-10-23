Valley police departments participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday was a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Sheriff’s offices and police departments across the country collected unused prescription drugs from the public to safely dispose of them.

Several departments across the Valley participated, including the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office collected everything from narcotics and pain killers to Tylenol. Officers said it’s very important to properly dispose of these drugs, so they don’t end up in the wrong place where they could be harmful.

“Basically, to get the drugs off the street. People have prescription medication they don’t use anymore and need to discard of it safely. That way it doesn’t pollute our sewers or end up at the dump. It goes to a facility where they burn it,” said Sgt. Joshua Graves of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout last year, the sheriff’s office collected around 500 pounds of unused prescription drugs from members of the community, which they take to the Drug Enforcement Agency who weighs and then disposes of the medicine.

“Here at the Augusta County Sheriff’s office we also have a disposable box for prescription medication that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Graves.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office disposed of 304.5 pounds of prescription drugs that had been turned in since the beginning of the year.

