Advertisement

Valley police departments participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday was a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as sheriff’s offices and police...
Saturday was a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as sheriff’s offices and police departments across the country collected unused prescription drugs from the public to safely dispose of them. Several departments across the valley participated including the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday was a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Sheriff’s offices and police departments across the country collected unused prescription drugs from the public to safely dispose of them.

Several departments across the Valley participated, including the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office collected everything from narcotics and pain killers to Tylenol. Officers said it’s very important to properly dispose of these drugs, so they don’t end up in the wrong place where they could be harmful.

“Basically, to get the drugs off the street. People have prescription medication they don’t use anymore and need to discard of it safely. That way it doesn’t pollute our sewers or end up at the dump. It goes to a facility where they burn it,” said Sgt. Joshua Graves of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout last year, the sheriff’s office collected around 500 pounds of unused prescription drugs from members of the community, which they take to the Drug Enforcement Agency who weighs and then disposes of the medicine.

“Here at the Augusta County Sheriff’s office we also have a disposable box for prescription medication that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Graves.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office disposed of 304.5 pounds of prescription drugs that had been turned in since the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple individuals have been arrested in the past several months for possession of child...
HPD makes arrests for child pornography
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
Michaela and Nevin Blosser
Harrisonburg couple is raising money to start a family
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium
Job fair in Staunton on Saturday to have 1,000+ job opportunities

Latest News

Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Ben's Evening Forecast 10/23/2021
On Saturday members of multiple organizations held a motorcade and drove throughout the city to...
‘Votercade’ in Waynesboro aims to increase voter turnout in city
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Former President Obama campaigns with Terry McAuliffe at VCU campus
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 9
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 9