‘Votercade’ in Waynesboro aims to increase voter turnout in city

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, members of multiple organizations held a motorcade and drove throughout Waynesboro to encourage people to vote early ahead of Election Day on November 2.

Members of the Charlottesville alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority partnered with the Waynesboro NAACP for a motorcade encouraging people in low voter turnout areas to get out and vote.

“We’re hoping to galvanize people to let them know that they can vote early and that their vote matters today. We are concentrating on Wards A and C specifically in Waynesboro,” said Cassandra Copeland, one of the alumnae members.

Wards A and C are two of Waynesboro’s four voting precincts that typically have the lowest turnout in the city.

“It is very important that we take time and exercise our rights to vote, also encourage others who may not have that opportunity to get out, and so we want to sort of go to them,” said Joyce Colemon, president of the Waynesboro NAACP.

Those participating in the ‘Votercade’ provided information on polling places throughout Waynesboro and helped residents figure out where they would need to go to vote.

“I want people to know that their vote counts and that their vote matters. It really doesn’t matter what political affiliation you’re associated with. We encourage everyone to go out and vote today,” said Cassandra Copeland.

The Waynesboro NAACP provides people with ways to get to polling places and works with a number of organizations to help people throughout the community get out to vote.

“We’ve sent out information to the various other organizations and churches and just folks in general, membership, let’s help each other, community, unity in the community,” said Joyce Colemon.

Thousands of people across the valley have already voted early, below is a look at the numbers as of Saturday October 23rd.

Harrisonburg: 2,450 early votes

Rockingham County: 5,501 early votes

Augusta County: 5,697 early votes

Staunton: 2,718 early votes

Waynesboro: 2,275 early votes

The final day to vote early is Saturday October 30th.

