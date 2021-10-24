7th annual Dr Pepper Day held at Market Square

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even before the 12 p.m. kickoff, the line to get into Dr Pepper Day stretched from Market Street past Church Avenue. The 7th annual event brought more than a thousand people downtown to receive a free T-Shirt and a cold Dr Pepper.

Dr Pepper has been a part of the Roanoke community for decades and it’s hard to miss the huge 10-2-4 sign that is up downtown. Organizers of the event enjoy saying thank you to residents for their support and continuing Dr Pepper’s longstanding history in the Star City.

“It’s a very exciting day for the community to come out, and enjoy some live music, and grab themselves a free t-shirt and we look forward to seeing everybody all year,” said Dr Pepper Park President, Waynette Anderson.

Each year there is a new design for the T-Shirt and many residents were wearing shirts from previous years. Anderson said usually more than 2,000 shirts are given out.

