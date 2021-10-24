Advertisement

Bridgewater football blanked by Washington and Lee

Bridgewater 0, Washington and Lee 17
Bridgewater 0, Washington and Lee 17(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football fell to Washington and Lee 17-0.

In the second quarter, senior running back Josh Breece recorded an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Generals in the lead 7-0.

Washington and Lee kept the momentum going in the third quarter as Breece completed a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Generals a 14-point advantage. Sophomore kicker Arturo Ramirez added to the lead with a 19-yard field goal as the Generals won the game 17-0.

The Eagles are back in action next weekend as they take on Hampden-Sydney College in Prince Edward County.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple individuals have been arrested in the past several months for possession of child...
HPD makes arrests for child pornography
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
VDOT: Motorists can expect delays due to Augusta County crash
Michaela and Nevin Blosser
Harrisonburg couple is raising money to start a family
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium
Job fair in Staunton on Saturday to have 1,000+ job opportunities

Latest News

JMU 22, Delaware 10 - October 23, 2021
The James Madison men’s soccer team overcame a 2-0 deficit to earn a road win Tuesday afternoon.
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 23
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - JMU at Delaware (10/23/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - JMU at Delaware (10/23/21)
The No. 7 James Madison football team defeated No. 23 Delaware, 22-10, Saturday in Newark,...
Gameday Coverage: Johnson’s TD, Ratke’s FGs lead No. 7 JMU to win at No. 23 Delaware