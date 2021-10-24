Bridgewater football blanked by Washington and Lee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football fell to Washington and Lee 17-0.

In the second quarter, senior running back Josh Breece recorded an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Generals in the lead 7-0.

Washington and Lee kept the momentum going in the third quarter as Breece completed a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Generals a 14-point advantage. Sophomore kicker Arturo Ramirez added to the lead with a 19-yard field goal as the Generals won the game 17-0.

The Eagles are back in action next weekend as they take on Hampden-Sydney College in Prince Edward County.

