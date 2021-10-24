Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 23

The James Madison men’s soccer team overcame a 2-0 deficit to earn a road win Tuesday afternoon.
The James Madison men’s soccer team overcame a 2-0 deficit to earn a road win Tuesday afternoon.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, October 23.

JMU volleyball falls to UNCW

The James Madison volleyball team fell to UNC Wilmington 3-2 (26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 24-26, 15-10).

JMU falls to 6-3 in conference play and 12-5 overall on the season. Miette Veldman led the team with 24 kills while teammate Savannah Marshall recorded 24 digs for the Dukes.

The Dukes return to the court on Sunday for the second match against the Seahawks in Wilmington.

JMU men’s soccer blanked by Hofstra

In men’s soccer, the Dukes lost to the Pride 1-0.

Goalkeeper Martin Leu recorded a season-high seven saves for JMU. Matthew Vowinkel scored in the 72nd minute to give the Pride a 1-0 advantage. JMU was unable to bounce back, falling to Hofstra 1-0.

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday as they face Drexel at Sentara Park.

