JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 24

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 24.

JMU volleyball overcomes UNCW

The James Madison volleyball team beat UNC Wilmington in three sets (25-17, 25-8, 25-21).

JMU improves to 7-3 in conference play and 13-5 overall on the season. Miette Veldman recorded 13 kills while teammate Savannah Marshall notched 15 digs. Caroline Dozier also stepped up with 27 assists for the Dukes.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday as they take on Northeastern at Sinclair Gymnasium.

JMU women’s soccer shuts out William and Mary

In women’s soccer, the Dukes beat William and Mary 1-0 in overtime.

The Dukes notched 6 shots on goal while the Tribe notched 2 shots on goal. Redshirt senior Ginger Deel scored in the 96th minute with an assist from Amanda Attanasi.

JMU faces Elon on Thursday at Sentara Park.

JMU field hockey falls to Louisville

In an overtime battle, the Dukes fell to the Cardinals 1-0.

The Dukes recorded 5 shots on goal while the Cardinals recorded 4 shots on goal. However, Louisville scored the lone goal of the afternoon as Aimee Plumb found the back of the net with an assist from Julie Kouijzer.

JMU is back in action on Friday as the Dukes face William and Mary in Williamsburg.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.