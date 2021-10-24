Metal Detecting enthusiasts raise money for Augusta Health Breast Imaging Center

RAPHINE, Va. (WHSV) - From Saturday to Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey based Deep Search Metal Detecting Club held an artifact hunt and fundraiser at the farm of Mare Scott, daughter of the late Willard Scott in Raphine.

Over 60 metal detecting enthusiasts from all over the east coast came out to Rat Barn Farm in Raphine for the Mary Dwyer Scott Memorial Fundraiser.

Everyone hunting for artifacts on the property paid an entry fee, and all the money raised will go to the Augusta Health Breast Imaging Center.

“We’re very glad to be raising money for such a worthy foundation and to have fun and be exploring history while doing it,” said Bob Funk, a member of the club and one of the organizers of the event.

Many of those participating travel all over for metal detecting events looking to find pieces of history.

“We’re always looking to find old artifacts and relics, obviously trying to find some old coins and jewelry, things like that,” said Joe Zitelli, one of the participants. “A lot of cool stuff has turned up. We got some old buttons, other types of old artifacts.”

Items found on the 250 acre property included old coins, pieces of farm equipment, and musket balls, some of which date back to the 1700s and 1800s.

“It’s pretty cool to find something. When you first find it, you have really no idea what it is, and then you do some research and learn about it and determine what it is. Metal detecting really is about learning and about history,” said Zitelli.

Participants said they’re passionate about finding items that tell the stories of people who lived many years earlier.

“It’s all about telling a story. It’s all about getting it out of the ground, and you know, a lot of the military stuff is special because those people that served our country shouldn’t be forgotten, the things they sacrificed,” said Michael Hollowell, a participant who has his own metal detecting YouTube channel called Great Finds.

“We’ve discovered colonial coins, and you dig something like that up and you wonder when this farmer dropped it, was he able to feed his family that day because he lost a couple of coins?” said Bob Funk.

The event raised a total of $8,000 for the Augusta Health Breast Imaging Center.

