Sentara RMH encourages booster shots with more now available

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following the approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots, Sentara RMH is encouraging more people to get a booster.

The hospital recommends getting a booster six months after receiving your second vaccine shot as immunity from the initial vaccine begins to wane.

“Overtime, your immune system starts waning off, and it needs that little boost of response, so you’re giving it a little bit of parts of the virus so that you can develop a response to the virus that boosts your immune system,” said Jennifer Derby, a family physician with Sentara RMH.

Sentara RMH medical professionals say they expected an uptick in cases as immunity built up from initial vaccination shots began to wane. The uptick did occur, so the boosters have come at the perfect time.

“Thankfully, we’ve started those booster vaccines. So, Pfizer came out with their booster first, and we started to see a dwindling in the number of patients in the hospital and even in the ICU associated with those boosters,” said Derby.

Derby said the Pfizer booster shot increases immunity against COVID-19 to anywhere from 95 to 99 percent, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will likely have similar numbers.

Sentara continues to urge community members to get vaccinated if they have not already.

“A study of over 10,000 individuals was just published and for those unvaccinated, 109 people had bad outcomes in the hospital and only 5 of the vaccinated people did,” said Derby. “We recommend these things because we care for people, that’s what we do as clinicians.”

The Central Shenandoah Health District is now offering large-scale booster shot clinics, including one at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 27th and one the following day at the JMU Convocation Center at the same time.

