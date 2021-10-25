Advertisement

All-American Fornadel could return this week for JMU

The James Madison football team’s offensive line could soon receive a big boost.
(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s offensive line could soon receive a big boost.

During his weekly appearance on the CAA Coaches Zoom Call Monday morning, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti says he’s “optimistic” All-American left tackle Liam Fornadel could return from a knee injury this week and play Saturday against Elon.

“He’s been out on the field, running, doing drills the last two weeks,” said Cignetti. “The only thing he hasn’t done yet is hit somebody.”

Fornadel was injured in JMU’s season-opening win over Morehead State and, at the time, it was feared that he might miss the rest of the 2021 campaign.

Meanwhile, JMU will play the rest of the season without starting center J.T. Timming. Cignetti says Timming, a redshirt senior, suffered a broken tibia in Saturday’s road win for JMU at Delaware.

“Very unfortunate, he got rolled up on by a Delaware defender,” said Cignetti. “I really feel terrible. An old, veteran guy there waiting for his opportunity.”

Former UConn transfer Stanley Hubbard, a redshirt junior, will step in as the starter at center.

