Community Spotlight: Operation Round Up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you utilize the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), there’s an easy way for you to give back to groups who help our neighbors. All you have to do is round up your electric bill to the next dollar and it all goes to great causes.

“The average is about $6.00 per year that a customer would pay, if rounded up,” says Laura Lee Conklin, a member of the Operation Round Up committee. “Maximum would be $11.88. So a couple of fancy coffees or a drive thru at the Chick Fil A.”

Extra cents add up on every bill and gets turned into grant money for nonprofits and organizations who make positive impacts to the Shenandoah Valley.

“It’s basically about $0.50 per month to be a member and then all of those monies are in a pot, that we can then give to folks who apply for grants,” says Conklin.

“What the SVEC is doing is fundamental to have children have better outcomes in our Valley,” says Juan Pablo Berrizbeitia, CEO of Blue Ridge CASA for Children.

CASA has volunteers who serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their needs.

When a child has a CASA advocate on their case, we are basically reminding people in the system, what are the needs of the child and what’s going on with their case,” says Berrizbeitia.

Blue Ridge CASA for Children is always in need for volunteers. To help them and other organizations, round up on your next power bill.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.