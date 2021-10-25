A cool looking galaxy will be viewable this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - It’s the last week of October and a cool galaxy can be viewed this week.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 16 minutes of daylight. By Sunday October 31st, sunrise will move from 7:33 am to 7:41 am and sunset will move from 6:24 pm to 6:16 pm. This will bring us down to 10 hours and 25 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 35 minutes of darkness.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon Thursday, October 28th, 4:05 pm New Moon Thursday, November 4th, 5:14 pm First Quarter Moon Thursday, November 11th, 7:45 am Full Moon Friday, November 19th, 3:57 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Friday, November 19th, and is known as the Beaver Moon. The name of November’s Full Moon may have been for Native American setting beaver traps this time of the year or the larger presence of beavers building winter dams. November’s Full Moon is also known as the Frost Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday, October 25th, the waning gibbous moon will rise among the stars of Gemini around 9 pm. The moon will be a finger’s width to the left of the star cluster known as the Shoe-Buckle Cluster or Messier 35. You will be able to see both together in a pair of binoculars. You can see the Shoe-Buckle Cluster better if you hide your view of the moon.

The waning gibbous moon will be just to the left of the Shoe-Buckle Cluster Monday, October 25th (Stellarium)

On Friday, October 29th, Venus will be the farthest away from the sun. This means the planet will only be a half-illumination. Twilight is the best time to view the half-illuminated Venus and you should view it with a telescope.

Venus will be its farthest point from The Sun on Friday, October 29th. (Stellarium)

On Saturday, October 30th, the Andromeda Galaxy will be viewable in the northeastern sky during the evening. The Andromeda Galaxy is 2.5 million light years from the Earth. When it’s dark you can see it with the naked eye looking like a faint smudge. With binoculars, you will be able to view the galaxy better and with a telescope, you can actually view its two smaller companion galaxies.

This galaxy will be viewable in the sky Saturday, October 30th. (Stellarium)

On Sunday, October 31st, the star Algol which marks the glowing eye of Medusa will be more visible in the sky than other stars. At 6:44 pm, the star will rise in the northeastern sky at minimum brightness. Just after midnight, the star will have full brightness in the eastern sky.

Algol will turn very bright in the sky just past midnight on Sunday, October 31st. (Stellarium)

