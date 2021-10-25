Advertisement

Esmont’s African American Education exhibit opens at Benjamin Franklin Yancey Elementary School

The BF Yancey Heritage and History Project is celebrating and opening the front entranceway exhibit on African American Education in Esmont.
The BF Yancey Heritage and History Project is celebrating and opening the front entranceway exhibit on African American Education in Esmont.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This exhibit is called, "Making a Way Out of No Way." It was created after the May 2017 Albemarle County School Board decided to close the Benjamin Franklin Yancey Elementary School.

This exhibit is called, “Making a Way Out of No Way.” It was created after the May 2017 Albemarle County School Board decided to close the Benjamin Franklin Yancey Elementary School.

Now, the goal is to educate the community about the importance and impact on Black history in Esmont through meaningful stories.

“We’re hoping that he will help foster and grow this narrative that it won’t end,” coordinator, Peggy Scott said. “It will tell more and more stories of resilience of the people that have worked against the worst challenges and come out and ensure their children are taken care of and educated.”

You can visit this exhibit at 7625 Porters road or take a virtual tour very soon.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

