H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 10

High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10 of the season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10 of the season.

VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 10

Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs

Region 5D

9. Harrisonburg (4-4 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

Region 3C

4. Broadway (5-3 Overall, 2-1 Valley District)

6. Turner Ashby (5-3 Overall, 2-1 Valley District)

7. Wilson Memorial (4-4 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)

----------

9. Staunton (3-5 Overall, 1-3 Shenandoah District)

12. Waynesboro (3-5 Overall, 2-4 Shenandoah District)

14. Fort Defiance (1-7 Overall, 0-4 Shenandoah District)

15. Spotswood (1-7 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (5-1 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)

t2. Central (6-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)

t2. Strasburg (6-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

6. Luray (4-2 Overall, 2-2 Bull Run District)

7. East Rockingham (2-4 Overall, 2-2 Bull Run District)

----------

9. Page County (4-4 Overall, 1-3 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (8-0 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Buffalo Gap (5-3 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)

To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here.

