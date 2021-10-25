Page county students clean veterans’ gravestones

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

Students in the Page county chapter of FCCLA are honoring their community by cleaning the gravestones of Valley veterans. FCCLA stands for family, career and community leaders of America. The goal is to prepare students for the real world and provide them with leadership opportunities.

“We have always been really involved in the community,” said Emma Sellers, the Virginia state president for FCCLA.

All it takes are a couple of brushes, a powerful cleaner and some big hearts.

“You really kinda start to feel connected with the project and with the people and what they have done. It makes it kind of personal for you,” said Sellers.

The cleaning process is extensive and can take multiple weeks to complete.

“We wet them down so that way it can soak in and so that way we don’t damage the surfaces. Then we apply our special cleaner, which is called D2, to each of the gravestones and we also let that sit. Then we go in with a scraper or a brush and we remove any of the visible dirt or moss or mold or anything that could be growing on top of it,” said Micah Howan, a member of FCCLA.

If you or someone you know has a veteran’s grave that needs cleaning, you can reach out to the group. You can find their Facebook page here. The group is also always taking donations to help pay for the cleaning supplies.

