Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder

35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton has been charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, deputies responded to the intersection of Hensley Hollow Road and Forsythia Lane for a report of an emergency medical situation.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue personnel also responded to the scene, and upon arrival found 42 year-old Sharon Hilliards of Elkton deceased inside a motor vehicle.

RCSO immediately began an investigation into the incident as a homicide and was assisted by the Virginia State Police. Officials determined that the incident had originated as a domestic dispute between a male suspect, 35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton, and Hilliards.

Shifflett ran from the scene into a densely wooded area and search efforts began immediately with continued assistance from VSP and RCFR.

RSCO says at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, Shifflett was located at the residence of a family member and was taken into custody without incident.

RCSO says Shifflett has been charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.

Follow-up investigation is still underway.

