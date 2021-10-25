Advertisement

Sheriff Matt Robertson and Chris Hartless run for Staunton Sheriff

Sheriff Matt Robertson and Chris Hartless run for Staunton Sheriff
Sheriff Matt Robertson and Chris Hartless run for Staunton Sheriff(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s race is heating up.

Sheriff Matt Robertson is hoping to continue his work as sheriff for the fourth year, but opponent Chris Hartless says it’s time for change.

One of the biggest things Hartless is hoping to bring the office is more training.

Sheriff Robertson says his team now has over 150 years of law enforcement Training combined, and his main goal is getting the sheriff’s office accredited.

“I want to show the citizens of Staunton that we’re willing to work hard for them and go through this process because it’s not an easy process. It’s long and drawn out and it takes usually a couple of years to get accredited,” said Sheriff Robertson.

“Making sure that the guys and girls have absolutely all the resources they can have at their disposal to do their job more effectively, more proficiently for the citizens that we all serve,” said Hartless.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton has been charged with first degree murder. He...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder
Multiple individuals have been arrested in the past several months for possession of child...
HPD makes arrests for child pornography
Three Maryland counties request to join West Virginia
Three Maryland counties request to join West Virginia
Heavy rains on the West Coast cause a mudslide on a California highway.
Storm triggers landslide, covering a highway in California
Macular Degeneration Evaluation
UVA researchers uncover potential dry macular degeneration treatment

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia Democrats suing USPS over mail-in ballot hold up
Dave Matthews at the Terry McAuliffe rally in Charlottesville
Stacey Abrams, Jaime Harrison and Dave Matthews join Terry McAuliffe at Charlottesville rally
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Former President Obama campaigns with Terry McAuliffe at VCU campus
The candidates for Virginia Governor employ different strategies as they strive to get out the...
Candidates gear up to get out the vote