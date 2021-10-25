Sheriff Matt Robertson and Chris Hartless run for Staunton Sheriff

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s race is heating up.

Sheriff Matt Robertson is hoping to continue his work as sheriff for the fourth year, but opponent Chris Hartless says it’s time for change.

One of the biggest things Hartless is hoping to bring the office is more training.

Sheriff Robertson says his team now has over 150 years of law enforcement Training combined, and his main goal is getting the sheriff’s office accredited.

“I want to show the citizens of Staunton that we’re willing to work hard for them and go through this process because it’s not an easy process. It’s long and drawn out and it takes usually a couple of years to get accredited,” said Sheriff Robertson.

“Making sure that the guys and girls have absolutely all the resources they can have at their disposal to do their job more effectively, more proficiently for the citizens that we all serve,” said Hartless.

