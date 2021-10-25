Storm triggers landslide, covering a highway in California

Tobin, Ca. - A large landslide shut down both sides of Highway 70, near Tobin, California.

The California Highway Patrol said the closure could stay in effect for a few days after the storms in the area finally end. The National Weather Service Sacramento issued a flash flood warning and debris flow warning for the entire Dixie Fire burn scar.

The service also said “life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry areas is likely.” The rain entered the region Saturday evening and the amount coming down has been increasing since then. Officials said they expect additional landslides and debris flows in parts of Northern California.

