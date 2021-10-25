Turning windy and a drop in temperatures

MONDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s for the Valley. Low 70s for our West Virginia locations. The exception is lower elevations below 1,000′ around Petersburg and Moorefield where highs will be around 80. Breezy for the day.

A line of gusty showers after about 3pm for West Virginia locations, closer to and after 4 for the Valley. An isolated instance of damaging winds possible. Not everyone will pick up on rain. This first line clears the area between 6-7pm from west to east. Not a washout for the evening. In fact after that line winds will settle for the rest of the evening.

For the rest of the evening, temperatures in the 60s and staying mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers but the second line with the approaching front will start to fizzle. Rain will only be more steady across the Alleghenies. Winds pick back up after midnight, turning breezy with gusts to 20-25mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy by the morning with temperatures slowing rising through the 50s. A windy day with wind gusts occasionally over 30 mph in the Valley, up to 40 mph in West Virginia. A light jacket will be needed today as high temperatures only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Partly cloudy and breezy for Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 50s. Staying partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the morning. A cool start to the day with temperatures rising slowly in the 50s. A pleasant Fall day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the afternoon reaching into the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times. Only a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Overnight, partly to mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the low to mid 40s. Rain showers still holding off until Thursday.

THURSDAY: A good amount of cloud cover in the morning, and temperatures will slowly be rising in the 50s. Staying cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers especially for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers persist overnight as another cold front approaches with low temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: More cloud cover during the morning and chilly with temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying cloudy during the afternoon with a few showers throughout the day. Staying mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun for Saturday and staying on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few spotty showers. Cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

