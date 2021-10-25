Advertisement

Virginia Democrats suing USPS over mail-in ballot hold up

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Democratic Party of Virginia has filed a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service over a hold up of absentee ballots.

According to the complaint, as of October 19, 40% of requested ballots in Albemarle County have not been scanned into the system.

The lawsuit expresses concerns about disenfranchisement of Virginia voters ahead of the November 2 elections.

“I believe that the U.S. Postal Service scanning has not been particularly reliable. We’ve heard some worries about that, but it’s not as if the tap has just been turned off and we’re not receiving marked absentee ballots in the mail,” Albemarle County General Registrar and Director of Elections Jake Washburne said.

Washburne says that the county has received about 3,500 out of the 7,000 ballots that have been mailed out, which is about standard.

You can check the status of your ballot online through the Virginia Department of Elections.

