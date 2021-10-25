Advertisement

Waynesboro man arrested after holding man at gunpoint

The investigating officers learned Shores thought the male was wanted on felony warrants and was armed and dangerous.(Waynesboro Police Department | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The Waynesboro Police Department posted on Facebook that on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at approximately 10:03 am, officers responded to the 600 block of West Main Street for a call by Michael Shores, a 50-year-old-male from Waynesboro, advising he was holding a wanted male at gunpoint.

Officers arrived on scene and located Shores holding a male at gunpoint, according to WPD. The investigating officers learned Shores thought the male was wanted on felony warrants and was armed and dangerous.

The responding officers verified the male victim’s identity and dispelled that the male was armed or had any active warrants for his arrest.

Subsequently, WPD reports the officers seized Shores’ weapon and later arrested him on the following alleged offenses:

1. 18.2-53.1 Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony (Felony)

2. 18.2-47 Abduction by force (Felony)

3. 18.2-282 Brandish a firearm (Misdemeanor)

4. 18.2-128 Trespass on church or school property (Misdemeanor)

Shores is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond.

