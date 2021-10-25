Waynesboro’s controversial pet ordinance on Monday night’s agenda

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s controversial pet ordinance is on the agenda for Monday night’s city council meeting.

In the first draft, the proposed ordinance said cat and dog ownership would be limited within city limits, along with restrictions on bird ownership.

Now, the council is looking at a 45-page document that would not place limits on cat and dog ownership but restricts ownership of other animals, like chickens and pigs.

The proposed ordinance would make raising chickens for eggs or meat illegal. Chickens would only be allowed for domestic purposes.

City of Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson says the revised ordinance was introduced to the council Thursday, Oct. 21. He says he doesn’t want to vote on it Monday since they haven’t had long enough to review it.

“I’m going to table this because I want to have a council work session and have each council member go through this together, so that we have this right the next time we roll it out,” Henderson said.

Henderson says the city manager wrote the proposal, and he says he needs to ask some questions.

“There’s just a number of things in there we want to get answers on. We don’t want to come in tonight and get answers tonight in a public forum,” Henderson said.

Henderson says most of the city council members still aren’t ready to pass the legislation.

“I had a meeting with the city manager this morning, and it’s still not an ordinance I’m real comfortable with,” Henderson said.

The changes to the ordinance will be announced Monday night, and Henderson says he’ll then request it to be tabled. It will be up for discussion again in January.

