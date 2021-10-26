6 runners crossing Virginia on foot for a cause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Six runners are putting in over 350 miles and going through all kinds of weather to support children inside and outside of the classroom.

“You know, we did something for them last year and this year we’re just doing something a little bit bigger just for these kids. You know, the kids need us now,” organizer Steve Scott said.

Scott has run marathons across the world, but this race holds a special place in his heart.

“He is a Cobb Technologies employee with a big heart for giving back, and also for running these crazy marathons. So he pulled together a team,” Director of Imprint Noah Maphis said.

“There were four of us that met at the World Marathon Challenge. So he asked us and said, ‘you guys want to do this crazy run for the kids?’ and we said yes,” runner Linda Carrier said.

The money raised from this run goes to Imprint.

“We serve and support local kids who may face housing insecurity, food insecurity. We promote literacy and a strong education, just things that give them a really strong foundation to reach their full potential,” Maphis said.

Their path started around Danville, crosses through Charlottesville, up to the Maryland line, and then down into Richmond.

They say the 12 hour days are worth it.

“We need to raise this money and get it up for these kids because they need us,” Scott said.

The runners are set to finish in Richmond this Friday. Information on how to support them can be found here.

