Candidates for Virginia Governor work to get groups energized to vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With a week to go, both candidates for governor are crisscrossing the commonwealth and making their final pitch for votes. Nationally, both Democrats and Republicans are keeping a close eye on this race.

“I think it is surprising to see a state that is essentially a blue state right now. Virginia has two Democrat senators, a Democrat governor, and to see a Republican do so well it speaks about the national tone right now,” said Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman.

The head of the RNC says Glenn Youngkin is making inroads with suburban women. It’s a key vote block he would need to secure a win next month. That’s why you see republicans hammering talking points on education and crime.

“He wants parents to have a say in their education, he wants education to improve in your state, he wants to lower taxes, he wants people to have more money in their pocket,” said McDaniel.

So far this month, Glenn Youngkin brought in $15.4 million to Terry McAuliffe’s $12.9 million. But the Democrat is outspending his opponent by almost $8 million.

State Democrats backing McAuliffe continue to tie Youngkin to former president Donald Trump and extremism.

“There’s so much progress we have made and so much progress we can do. We cannot go back under Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump,” said Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman.

McAuliffe has a number of surrogates campaigning on his behalf including Vice President Kamala Harris to energize the Black vote he needs to win.

“I find it hard to believe you would make inroads with suburban women when the right to choose, women’s health care is on the line,” said Swecker.

In Chesterfield County, almost 30,000 have voted early. Henrico’s at almost 20,000. And in Richmond, the early vote total stands at almost 16,000.

