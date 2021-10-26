Carter and Pyles face off in Pastures District Board of Supervisors race

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In the race for the Pastures District Board of Supervisors spot in Augusta County, incumbent Pam Carter is challenged by the person who held the seat before her, Tracy Pyles.

Pyles held the position for 22 years before losing the 2018 election.

“There’s quite a bit of buyer’s remorse back in my area, so I was encouraged to give it another try,” Pyles said.

Carter says her experiences in the last four years have helped her during this election season.

“I feel more confident, and I’ve got more information about how things work,” Carter said.

We asked them about their priorities, should they be chosen to represent the Pastures District on the Board of Supervisors.

Carter highlighted four items: securing broadband for all Augusta County citizens, getting cell services to Deer Field, encouraging citizen involvement in local government and ensuring pay increases for the sheriff’s department.

Carter says she’s already made progress on broadband attainment.

“I’ve gotten 1,132 homes in the Pastures District covered with broadband,” she said.

Pyles says he would prioritize keeping taxes low, increasing pay and benefits for law enforcement and community volunteers. He notes that about 20% of Augusta County is on social security.

“When you raise your property taxes by 20%, when you raise your car tax, when you raise meals tax, lodging tax, and all of that, it hits these people particular,” Pyles said.

He says he plans to make changes without raising taxes.

“There are things that need to be done, but during my time, we built schools, libraries, parks, and we did it all within $0.58 or less. We can still do those things,” Pyles said.

Carter says as a conservative, she relates to many people in Augusta County.

“My values align with many of the citizens of Augusta County. I believe in fiscal responsibility, individual liberty and limited government,” she said.

She says the most important part is doing what’s best for the citizens.

“Being on the Board of Supervisors, you are the voice of your district. That’s why I often reach out to citizens if there’s a vote on something, I reach out to find out what their thoughts are,” she said.

Pyles says his past in business is what made him a great supervisor.

“I think that they need someone in office who takes the time to understand the issues, to work through them, to do for them what they would do if they had the time to figure it all out,” Pyles said.

Election Day is Nov. 2 and early voting runs until Oct. 30.

