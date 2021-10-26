Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton has been charged with first degree murder. He...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder
The investigating officers learned Shores thought the male was wanted on felony warrants and...
Waynesboro man arrested after holding man at gunpoint
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
Heavy rains on the West Coast cause a mudslide on a California highway.
Storm triggers landslide, covering a highway in California
The Andromeda Galaxy can be viewed October 30th.
A cool looking galaxy will be viewable this week up in the sky

Latest News

The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials...
Justice Dept.: 150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Army soldier serving overseas charged with killing grandparents in S.C.
The company is hoping to hire for various positions.
Trucking company leaders discuss effects of supply chain crisis