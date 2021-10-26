Emotions run high on day two of civil trial over the Unite the Right rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emotions ran high in the courtroom on the second day of jury selection in the Sines versus Kessler trial in federal court in Charlottesville.

One potential juror broke down into tears while on the stand and another called the defendants evil. Both jurors were excused.

Those in the community are still shocked by the events of Aug 12, 2017.

“The only thing we didn’t prepare for is that car, you know, that was the one thing. I myself personally never ever thought that that would happen,” said Katrina Turner, a Charlottesville activist.

Both those inside and outside the courtroom say they still feel the effects of that day.

“This is always going to be on my mind because I almost lost my life. I’m going to continue this fight until there’s no fight to bet we have to fight,” said Turner.

The trial is expected to last four weeks. Judge Norman Moon said opening statements should begin Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.